Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $942-$972 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $916.44 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.44.

KEYS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,921. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $62.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 6th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $847,424.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $103,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 668,324 shares of company stock worth $39,353,505. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

