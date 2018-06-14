Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kimberly Clark (KMB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “Kimberly-Clark has lagged the industry in the past three months, largely accountable to higher input costs that have been troubling the company for a while now. Well, commodity cost inflation of $175 million, stemming from greater costs of pulp and other raw materials dented Kimberly-Clark’s adjusted operating profit in first-quarter of 2018. This also compelled management to raise its input cost inflation view for 2018 to a range of $400-$550 million. Also, the company has been struggling with strained gross margins and lower net selling prices. Nonetheless, we commend Kimberly-Clark’s solid cost-saving efforts, which drove earnings growth in the first quarter. Earnings were also fueled by higher sales, which gained from focus on innovations. Notably, the company is well on track with its FORCE and 2018 Global Restructuring plans, which together are expected to deliver cost savings of more than $2 billion over the next four years.”

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Kimberly Clark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an in-line rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $118.14.

NYSE:KMB opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $97.10 and a one year high of $134.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 398.41% and a net margin of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,795,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,724,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,468 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2,507.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,397,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,376,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,051,000 after acquiring an additional 470,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,058,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,760,000 after acquiring an additional 758,032 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

