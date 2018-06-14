Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kindred Biosciences (KIN) Share Price

Media coverage about Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kindred Biosciences earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 45.2922076498201 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Kindred Biosciences stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 119,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,093. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $287.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.11.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). research analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KIN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. EuroPacific Canada began coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

In other Kindred Biosciences news, CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $405,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,226,071 shares in the company, valued at $22,550,099.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond Townsend sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $25,231.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,788.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,400 shares of company stock valued at $996,568 over the last quarter. 15.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

