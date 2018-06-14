KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get KINGFISHER PLC/SH alerts:

KINGFISHER PLC/SH traded up $0.13, reaching $8.42, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 45,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,715. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a $0.191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.58%.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels located primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company offers garden furnishing, exterior lighting, performance hand and power tools, heating and cooling systems, security and water treatment products, air treatment products, and communication products.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KINGFISHER PLC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.