Kingstone Companies (KINS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

KINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kingstone Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $21.00 price objective on Kingstone Companies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th.

Shares of Kingstone Companies stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $179.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kingstone Companies has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 million. Kingstone Companies had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 5.93%. analysts anticipate that Kingstone Companies will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In related news, Director William L. Yankus purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dale A. Thatcher purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $487,310. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the first quarter worth about $123,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kingstone Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies.

