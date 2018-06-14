Kinross Gold (K) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.93

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.93 and last traded at C$4.92, with a volume of 880707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.17.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.03 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.26%.

In related news, insider Bobby Lee Musgrove sold 18,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$66,342.40. Also, insider Gregory Van Etter sold 35,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$168,098.26. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 135,754 shares of company stock valued at $554,746.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.