Kinross Gold (KGC) vs. Endeavour Silver (EXK) Financial Comparison

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) and Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Endeavour Silver and Kinross Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavour Silver 0 2 2 0 2.50 Kinross Gold 1 6 3 0 2.20

Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Kinross Gold has a consensus price target of $4.77, suggesting a potential upside of 28.15%. Given Endeavour Silver’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Endeavour Silver is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Volatility & Risk

Endeavour Silver has a beta of -0.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinross Gold has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Kinross Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavour Silver $150.50 million 2.74 $9.68 million $0.08 40.50 Kinross Gold $3.30 billion 1.41 $445.40 million $0.14 26.57

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Endeavour Silver. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavour Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Endeavour Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavour Silver and Kinross Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavour Silver 3.87% 4.12% 3.33% Kinross Gold 12.25% 6.20% 3.45%

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Endeavour Silver on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the mining, evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits. It owns interests in the Guanaceví mine located in the Guanaceví district, Durango, Mexico; and the Bolañitos and El Cubo silver-gold mines located in the northern parts of the Guanajuato and La Luz silver districts in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company also has interests in various exploration and development projects, including the Terronera property in Jalisco state; the El Compas property in Zacatecas State; and the Parral property located in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In addition, it holds interests in the Guadalupe y Calvo property located in Chihuahua State; and the Lourdes located in the state of Guanajuato, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp. and changed its name to Endeavour Silver Corp. in September 2004. Endeavour Silver Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ore. It also engages in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

