Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kite Pharma (KITE) Stock Price

News stories about Kite Pharma (NASDAQ:KITE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kite Pharma earned a news impact score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 48.8314593250634 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of KITE remained flat at $$179.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Kite Pharma has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $179.99.

Kite Pharma Company Profile

Kite Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapy products to target and kill cancer cells. The Company offers engineered autologous cell therapy, which is an approach to the treatment of cancer. Its therapy involves modifying a patient’s T cells outside the patient’s body, or ex vivo, causing the T cells to express chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), or T cell receptors (TCRs), and then reinfusing the engineered T cells back into the patient.

