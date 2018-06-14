KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “KLA offers a complete yield management solutions which includes hardware, software and services. The company delivered strong third-quarter results driven by strong demand environment, customer acceptance of key products, growth in China and operational efficiencies. The addittion of new capacity by Wafer manufacturers and adoption of more complex architectures by IC customers are driving demand for the company’s new bare wafer products. KLA’s cost reduction initiatives and strong balance sheet are positives amid cyclical pressures. However, stiff competition and concentrated customer base increases execution risk. Further, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to on a year-to-date basis.”

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $121.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.53.

Shares of KLAC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52. KLA-Tencor has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $123.96.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA-Tencor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KLA-Tencor (KLAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.