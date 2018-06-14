KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,000 Timkensteel Corp (TMST)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Timkensteel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Timkensteel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 232.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Timkensteel by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Timkensteel news, VP Tina M. Beskid sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $40,916.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,850.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timkensteel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Timkensteel from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NYSE TMST traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $18.79. 440,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.51 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. Timkensteel Corp has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24.

Timkensteel (NYSE:TMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. Timkensteel had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Timkensteel Corp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision components, as well as thermal treatment and machining services. The company's products are used in oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

