Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 2,556 Shares of KLX Inc (KLXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,642,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.18% of KLX worth $258,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in KLX by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in KLX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KLX during the 4th quarter valued at $9,047,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in KLX during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in KLX by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLXI shares. BidaskClub raised KLX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. TheStreet cut KLX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised KLX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

KLX opened at $71.95 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.13. KLX Inc has a 52 week low of $45.73 and a 52 week high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.50 million. KLX had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 3.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that KLX Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

