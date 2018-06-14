Meir Jakobsohn Sells 1,600 Shares of Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Stock

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Director Meir Jakobsohn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.08, for a total transaction of C$12,928.00.

Meir Jakobsohn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 6,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total transaction of C$48,120.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Meir Jakobsohn sold 4,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.04, for a total transaction of C$36,984.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 12,600 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total transaction of C$101,430.00.

On Monday, May 28th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 7,400 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$60,384.00.

On Thursday, May 24th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 10,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total transaction of C$81,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Meir Jakobsohn sold 2,100 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total transaction of C$17,094.00.

On Tuesday, May 15th, Meir Jakobsohn sold 7,800 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$62,634.00.

Shares of Knight Therapeutics traded up C$0.06, hitting C$8.03, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 113,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,853. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.43.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on GUD shares. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 23rd.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. The company's commercialized products include Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for the treatment of visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Movantik for the treatment of opioid induced constipation; AzaSite to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea; and FOCUSfactor, a dietary supplement.

