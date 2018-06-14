Koch Industries Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,812 Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI)

Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 37,812 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBI. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Maxim Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Pitney Bowes to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pitney Bowes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In related news, VP Stanley J. Sutula III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $100,122.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,697.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pitney Bowes opened at $9.48 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.30 and a 52 week high of $16.13.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.38 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. research analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 24th. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small & Medium Business Solutions; Enterprise Business Solutions; and Digital Commerce Solutions.

