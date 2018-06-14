Koch Industries Inc. Invests $437,000 in Shutterstock Inc (SSTK)

Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 14,544 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. 56.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Shutterstock to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

NYSE:SSTK opened at $48.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock Inc has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.14 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock Inc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

