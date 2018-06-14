Koch Industries Inc. Raises Stake in Gannett (GCI)

Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett (NYSE:GCI) by 169.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Gannett during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gannett alerts:

In other Gannett news, CFO Alison K. Engel purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $49,923.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,630.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett opened at $10.35 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gannett has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $722.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.63 million. Gannett had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Gannett will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gannett declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 8th. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gannett from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd.

Gannett Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.