Koch Industries Inc. Takes Position in Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)

Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 103.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,323,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,204 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $724,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Venator Materials by 629.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 44,497 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter worth about $3,125,000. 41.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Venator Materials in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

VNTR stock opened at $17.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.29. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.95 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials PLC will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products.

