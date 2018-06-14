Kosmos Energy (KOS) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $8.62 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $5.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 target price on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.47.

Kosmos Energy opened at $8.18 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $8.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.56.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 39.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 377.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

