Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 575 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartland & Co. LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 33.1% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $231.06 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.88 and a 52 week high of $233.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

