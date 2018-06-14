Kraft Heinz (KHC) Given a $58.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Analysts

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price target on Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KHC. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.85.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,564,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $91.84.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In related news, Director Mackey J. Mcdonald acquired 669 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,320.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,881.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.