Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 90.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,354 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,544,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 155,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 115,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mackey J. Mcdonald purchased 669 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.27 per share, with a total value of $40,320.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,881.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group set a $80.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.85.

Kraft Heinz traded up $0.39, reaching $60.49, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 94,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,294,889. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 42.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.42%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

