Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 4,090 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Kroger by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in Kroger by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Kroger by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kroger by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 252,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 target price on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Kroger from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

