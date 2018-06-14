Lands’ End (LE) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.40 and last traded at $27.95. 14,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 249,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on LE. BidaskClub raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Lands’ End from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lands’ End currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $755.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 410.00 and a beta of -0.20.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $299.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS.

In other Lands’ End news, CMO Gill Brown Hong bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Tenzing Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,428,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Lands’ End in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

