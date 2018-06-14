JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Lanxess (LXS) a €67.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LXS. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Cfra set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €71.57 ($83.22).

Get Lanxess alerts:

ETR:LXS traded up €0.58 ($0.67) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €72.26 ($84.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a twelve month low of €59.89 ($69.64) and a twelve month high of €74.50 ($86.63).

About Lanxess

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemicals and coatings industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals, and specialty chemicals industries; customer-specific specialties; and tire chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.