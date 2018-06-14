Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Position Lowered by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 93,633 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Las Vegas Sands worth $61,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,461 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 446,265 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $32,086,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 158,108 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $11,368,000 after buying an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,381 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,889,319 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $135,841,000 after buying an additional 96,127 shares during the last quarter. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

LVS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,424,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,803. The firm has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $81.00.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The casino operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 36.43% and a net margin of 28.32%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 19th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

