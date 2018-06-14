LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LaSalle Hotel Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $28.50 to $25.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut LaSalle Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a sell rating on shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on LaSalle Hotel Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of LHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.15. LaSalle Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE:LHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.67 million. LaSalle Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that LaSalle Hotel Properties will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LaSalle Hotel Properties by 4,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LaSalle Hotel Properties by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 12,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period.

LaSalle Hotel Properties Company Profile

LaSalle Hotel Properties is a leading multi-operator real estate investment trust. The Company owns 41 properties, which are upscale, full-service hotels, totaling approximately 10,400 guest rooms in 11 markets in seven states and the District of Columbia. The Company focuses on owning, redeveloping and repositioning upscale, full-service hotels located in urban, resort and convention markets.

