Laureate International Universities (LAUR) Price Target Increased to $18.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, May 23rd. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAUR. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Laureate International Universities from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate International Universities from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate International Universities from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Laureate International Universities in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Laureate International Universities to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

LAUR traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.81. 1,009,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Laureate International Universities has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Laureate International Universities (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.12. Laureate International Universities had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $885.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Laureate International Universities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Laureate International Universities will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 771,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $10,948,095.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,992,323 shares of company stock worth $28,737,437 over the last ninety days. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate International Universities during the first quarter worth $106,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate International Universities during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate International Universities during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Laureate International Universities by 49.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate International Universities during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Laureate International Universities

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

