Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note released on Monday, June 4th. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$54.00.

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada opened at C$45.24 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$44.60 and a 1 year high of C$62.90.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.39 by C$0.08. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of C$259.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$267.15 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th.

In other news, Director David Dyson Morris bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$45.15 per share, with a total value of C$40,635.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance and leasing solutions.

