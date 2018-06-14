Lawrence M. Alleva Sells 7,142 Shares of TESARO Inc (TSRO) Stock

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of TESARO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $307,891.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TESARO stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,358,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,665. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.23. TESARO Inc has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 4.02.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.56) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. TESARO had a negative return on equity of 177.92% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The company’s revenue was up 1520.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that TESARO Inc will post -9.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSRO shares. Lake Street Capital set a $120.00 target price on shares of TESARO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 22nd. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of TESARO in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TESARO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “in-line” rating and set a $141.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of TESARO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of TESARO to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSRO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TESARO by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,986,000 after acquiring an additional 593,924 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 55.8% during the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,629,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,124,000 after purchasing an additional 583,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 482.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 357,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TESARO during the first quarter worth about $13,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,039,000 after purchasing an additional 213,920 shares in the last quarter.

TESARO Company Profile

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

