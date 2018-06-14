LBRY Credits (CRYPTO:LBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $21.04 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $21.04 million and $143,407.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 30.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003618 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00019243 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00606986 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00225287 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00044944 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00093170 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ launch date was June 23rd, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 542,141,200 coins and its circulating supply is 167,241,196 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LBRY Credits’ official website is lbry.io.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

