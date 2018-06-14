LCNB Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

LCNB traded down $0.10, hitting $19.65, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 7,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,788. LCNB has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $196.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). LCNB had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 million. analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp., a financial holding company, provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.