LeafCoin Trading Down 1.2% This Week (LEAF)

LeafCoin (CURRENCY:LEAF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 7th. One LeafCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. LeafCoin has a market cap of $1.93 million and $0.00 worth of LeafCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LeafCoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.78 or 0.01490570 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007983 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007794 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015977 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020034 BTC.

LeafCoin Coin Profile

LEAF is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2014. LeafCoin’s total supply is 21,080,296,750 coins. LeafCoin’s official Twitter account is @leafcoin. The Reddit community for LeafCoin is /r/LeafCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LeafCoin’s official website is leafco.in.

Buying and Selling LeafCoin

LeafCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LeafCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LeafCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LeafCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

