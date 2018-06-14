Jonathan F. Foster Sells 2,500 Shares of Lear Co. (LEA) Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $508,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,114.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lear traded up $1.19, reaching $202.69, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. 612,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,605. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.46. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $135.62 and a 52 week high of $206.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 16.47%.

Lear announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $954.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. ValuEngine lowered Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $188.00 price objective on Lear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 501.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,387,000 after acquiring an additional 209,493 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lear by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 470,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,475,000 after acquiring an additional 195,272 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Lear by 1,082.2% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 113,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 104,239 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lear by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 887,521 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,571,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Lear by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 801,171 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $141,535,000 after acquiring an additional 97,214 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components primarily to automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through Seating and E-Systems segments. The Seating segment includes seat systems and related components, such as leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests primarily for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles, as well as thermoelectric seat heating and cooling systems.

