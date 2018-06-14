Learning Technologies Group (LTG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Learning Technologies Group PLC (LON:LTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.48), with a volume of 2262723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 111.50 ($1.48).

Specifically, insider Leslie-Ann Reed acquired 377,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £403,999.90 ($537,877.65).

LTG has been the subject of several research reports. Numis Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 90 ($1.20) to GBX 101 ($1.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 100 ($1.33) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 105 ($1.40) to GBX 125 ($1.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a GBX 0.21 ($0.00) dividend. This is a boost from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

