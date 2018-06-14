Leerink Swann Initiates Coverage on HMS (HMSY)

Equities researchers at Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Leerink Swann’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMSY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised HMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised HMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on HMS from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of HMS traded up $0.71, reaching $23.13, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,455. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. HMS has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.10 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. equities analysts forecast that HMS will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in HMS during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in HMS during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as offers care management and consumer engagement solutions.

