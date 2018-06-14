LendConnect Price Tops $0.0998 on Major Exchanges (LCT)

LendConnect (CURRENCY:LCT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One LendConnect token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges. LendConnect has a market capitalization of $215,641.00 and $0.00 worth of LendConnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LendConnect has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LendConnect alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003624 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00019292 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00616006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00222871 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00045203 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00096419 BTC.

LendConnect Profile

LendConnect was first traded on November 21st, 2017. LendConnect’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,161,059 tokens. LendConnect’s official website is lendconnect.io. LendConnect’s official Twitter account is @lendconnect and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LendConnect Token Trading

LendConnect can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LendConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LendConnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LendConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LendConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LendConnect and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.