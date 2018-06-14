Lennar Co. Class B (LEN.B) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Lennar Co. Class B (NYSE:LEN.B) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd.

Lennar Co. Class B stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.60. 63,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,881. Lennar Co. Class B has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $58.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Lennar Co. Class B alerts:

Lennar Co. Class B (NYSE:LEN.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.24). Lennar Co. Class B had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Lennar Co. Class B Company Profile

Lennar Corporation is a provider of real estate related financial services, commercial real estate, investment management and finance company. The Company is a homebuilder that operates in various states. Its segments include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto and Lennar Multifamily.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Co. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Co. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.