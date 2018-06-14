LGI Homes (LGIH) vs. NVR (NYSE:NVR) Financial Comparison

LGI Homes (NASDAQ: LGIH) and NVR (NYSE:NVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for LGI Homes and NVR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LGI Homes 0 2 2 0 2.50 NVR 0 3 2 0 2.40

LGI Homes presently has a consensus target price of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.46%. NVR has a consensus target price of $3,013.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.34%. Given LGI Homes’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LGI Homes is more favorable than NVR.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LGI Homes and NVR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LGI Homes $1.26 billion 1.06 $113.30 million $4.73 12.52 NVR $6.18 billion 1.83 $537.52 million $141.56 22.02

NVR has higher revenue and earnings than LGI Homes. LGI Homes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

LGI Homes has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVR has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of LGI Homes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of NVR shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of LGI Homes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of NVR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LGI Homes and NVR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LGI Homes 9.38% 27.68% 12.25% NVR 9.36% 42.40% 22.48%

Summary

NVR beats LGI Homes on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, North Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, and Minnesota markets. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 72 communities under the LGI Homes brand; and 6 under the Terrata Homes brand. LGI Homes, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc. operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers. It also provides various mortgage related services to its homebuilding customers through its mortgage banking operations; provides title insurance; and performs title searches in connection with mortgage loan closings. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

