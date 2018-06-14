PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Holdings Increased by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 146.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,027 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 48,808 shares during the quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 234,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 95,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,719 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Societe Generale raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price objective on PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

Shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR traded down $0.15, reaching $9.52, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 18,437,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,535,660. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.38.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 billion. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 0.71%. analysts expect that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets.

