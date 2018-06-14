Three Peaks Capital Management LLC Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,094 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C comprises 1.6% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 53.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 209,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,317,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C traded up $0.40, reaching $46.60, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 57,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,497. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.94. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52 week low of $38.52 and a 52 week high of $46.69.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.