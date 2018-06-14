Liberum Capital Raises HSS Hire Group (HSS) Price Target to GBX 30

HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) had its price objective increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 22 ($0.29) to GBX 30 ($0.40) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. Liberum Capital currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.40) target price on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of HSS Hire Group in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSS Hire Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HSS Hire Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 46 ($0.61).

Shares of HSS opened at GBX 33.05 ($0.44) on Monday. HSS Hire Group has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.50 ($0.97).

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through HSS Core and HSS Specialist segments. The company provides tools, equipment, and hire-related services to businesses, and trade and DIY customers; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; provides cleaning equipment solutions for contract cleaners; and supplies specialist support for powered access equipment, including scissor lifts, telehandlers, and propelled booms.

