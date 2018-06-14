Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 339.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,696. SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $36.36.

About SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

