Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index traded up $0.29, hitting $85.52, on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,181,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,369,234. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index has a fifty-two week low of $66.76 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

