Life Storage Inc (LSI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSI. TheStreet raised shares of Life Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $84.00 target price on shares of Life Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, May 8th.

Shares of Life Storage traded down $0.18, reaching $93.44, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 242,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.50. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $95.43.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.71 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Life Storage will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $364,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,800.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Attea sold 27,679 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $2,560,861.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,106 shares of company stock worth $6,835,588. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,170,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,516,000 after purchasing an additional 170,576 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Life Storage by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Life Storage by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Life Storage by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 24,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snow Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $10,767,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 700 storage facilities in 28 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

