Lightinthebox (LITB) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 7th.

Lightinthebox traded up $0.09, reaching $2.00, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,025. Lightinthebox has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $3.52.

Lightinthebox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.61 million for the quarter. Lightinthebox had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightinthebox by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Lightinthebox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lightinthebox by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 95,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 75,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lightinthebox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online retail company worldwide. It provides apparel products, including customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

