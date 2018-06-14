Limbach (LMB) Reaches New 1-Year High and Low at $10.59

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) hit a new 52-week high and low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.83, with a volume of 16190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LMB shares. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Limbach from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Limbach and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Get Limbach alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $83.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The construction company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.65). Limbach had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $120.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $620,000. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 64,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Limbach by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 458,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. 30.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.