Lincoln National Corp Has $589,000 Position in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLE) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Energy Select Sector SPDR were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new stake in Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,525,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 1,748.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 14,846 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 37,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Select Sector SPDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000.

Get Energy Select Sector SPDR alerts:

XLE stock opened at $76.42 on Thursday. Energy Select Sector SPDR has a 52-week low of $61.80 and a 52-week high of $79.42.

Energy Select Sector SPDR Company Profile

Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Energy Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries oil, gas and consumable fuels, and energy equipment and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Select Sector SPDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.