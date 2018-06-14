POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO (NYSEARCA:PZA) Stake Lowered by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,243 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO by 58.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 50,603 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO in the first quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO in the first quarter worth approximately $377,000.

POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO traded up $0.01, hitting $25.17, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,319. POWERSHARES EXC/INSD NATL MUN BD PO has a one year low of $24.84 and a one year high of $25.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were given a $0.0661 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%.

