Lithia Motors (LAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research currently has $110.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In first-quarter 2018, Lithia Motors’ adjusted earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the same. However, both were higher compared with the year-ago figures. The company has been eyeing at frequent acquisition opportunities and the addition of dealership locations to diversify its product portfolio and expand geographic presence. In April, it added two dealerships namely, Broadway Ford in Idaho Falls, ID and Buhler Ford in Eatontown, NJ. Moreover, Lithia Motors raised its guidance for full-year 2018.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Lithia Motors from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Stephens restated a buy rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine cut Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, April 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.14.

Lithia Motors traded up $0.62, reaching $101.42, during mid-day trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 193,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. Lithia Motors has a twelve month low of $86.05 and a twelve month high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 13.83%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $2,470,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $101,586.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,480 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,881,000 after purchasing an additional 256,027 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 8.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,700,000 after acquiring an additional 92,062 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 22.4% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 957,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,254,000 after acquiring an additional 175,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 759,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after acquiring an additional 172,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 640,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,394,000 after acquiring an additional 98,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

