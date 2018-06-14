Long Pond Capital LP Has $22.41 Million Holdings in Macerich Co (MAC)

Long Pond Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 81.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800,000 shares during the period. Macerich accounts for 0.6% of Long Pond Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Long Pond Capital LP owned 0.28% of Macerich worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter worth $29,808,000. Price Michael F raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Price Michael F now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Macerich by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 399,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,103 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Macerich by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,422,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,223,000 after buying an additional 412,265 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macerich by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of Macerich traded up $0.06, reaching $56.34, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Macerich Co has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($1.05). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Macerich Co will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 8th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 7th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Macerich from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Macerich from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Boenning Scattergood set a $75.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.47.

Macerich Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.