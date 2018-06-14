Long Pond Capital LP Invests $92.28 Million in La Quinta Holdings Inc (LQ)

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of La Quinta Holdings Inc (NYSE:LQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,879,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,277,000. La Quinta comprises approximately 2.3% of Long Pond Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Long Pond Capital LP owned 4.16% of La Quinta as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of La Quinta by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 556,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,270,000 after purchasing an additional 82,679 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in La Quinta during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in La Quinta by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,439,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,419,000 after buying an additional 190,701 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in La Quinta by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of La Quinta by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,756,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,890,000 after purchasing an additional 175,967 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of La Quinta remained flat at $$21.62 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. La Quinta Holdings Inc has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.74.

La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). La Quinta had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that La Quinta Holdings Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of La Quinta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Quinta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of La Quinta in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

La Quinta Holdings Inc owns, operates, and franchises select-service hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 902 hotels, which included 317 owned and operated, as well as 585 franchised hotels with approximately 88,400 rooms under the La Quinta Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and LQ Hotel trademarks primarily in 48 states of the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and Colombia.

